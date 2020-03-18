Franklin Resources Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,531 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 111.7% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. 16.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $7.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.47. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.44.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

