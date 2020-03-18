Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,583 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $88.43 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

