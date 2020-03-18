Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

