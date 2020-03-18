Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $7.88 Million in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 145,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of QTS Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,689,000 after buying an additional 36,075 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

NYSE:QTS opened at $54.18 on Wednesday. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -677.25 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.67.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 66.92%.

In other news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

