Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 10,611 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $128.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day moving average is $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.