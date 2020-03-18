Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,332 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 974,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 5,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,024.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,194,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $146.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.60. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.81 and a fifty-two week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

