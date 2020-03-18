Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,211,276 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211,276 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Carnival by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Carnival by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carnival by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

