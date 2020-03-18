Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 163,197 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,197 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

