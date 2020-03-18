Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 71,147 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,147 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Sanofi by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Sanofi from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.