Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.21.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $20.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Janus Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 48,629 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management now owns 185,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors now owns 169,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners now owns 3,777,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $139,069,000 after acquiring an additional 647,100 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.