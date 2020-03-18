Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €29.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €29.00 ($33.72) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €65.47 ($76.12).

Shares of FRA:FRA traded up €0.76 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €30.77 ($35.78). 886,555 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €60.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €71.75. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

About Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

