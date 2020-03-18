Fred Alger Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,185 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.82% of Paycom Software worth $126,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Paycom Software by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,061,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,366,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 695.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.25.

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $23.93 on Wednesday, reaching $192.82. 746,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.