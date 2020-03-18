Fred Alger Management LLC Has $114.29 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 945,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,820 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 1.76% of Paylocity worth $114,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter worth $12,897,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in Paylocity during the third quarter worth $217,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Paylocity by 31.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

In related news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock worth $3,739,448. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY stock traded down $22.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 49,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,792. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $82.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.11%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

