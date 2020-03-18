Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 193,063 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 756,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,063 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NVIDIA worth $178,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,160 shares of company stock worth $12,214,957. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $31.12 on Wednesday, reaching $186.15. 12,402,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.13.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.