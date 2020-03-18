FTX Token Market Cap Tops $197.57 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $2.06 or 0.00039264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $197.57 million and approximately $10.22 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00066855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.01 or 0.03851266 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018585 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012434 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004027 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token's total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens.

The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

