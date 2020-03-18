Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Buys New Shares in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,773 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. Adobe comprises about 0.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total value of $5,565,648.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,445 shares of company stock worth $19,174,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $28.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $283.00. 2,003,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $253.89 and a 52 week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

