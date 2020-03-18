Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 0.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EL traded down $15.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.95. 111,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,922. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.66. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $140.94 and a twelve month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

