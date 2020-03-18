Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 0.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $889,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the third quarter worth $648,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 590,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,819,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

YUMC traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company had a trading volume of 136,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,888. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Yum China’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

