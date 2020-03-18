Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $15.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.16. 564,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,588. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

