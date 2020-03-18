Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.76 Million in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000. Yandex comprises 0.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Yandex by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 8,214,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $357,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,365 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Yandex by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in Yandex by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,837,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,883,000 after acquiring an additional 799,646 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter worth $99,503,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Yandex by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 997,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,395,000 after acquiring an additional 571,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.89. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.