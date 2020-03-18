Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $9.81 Million in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,807,000. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises about 2.1% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 412,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.82. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $41.83.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

