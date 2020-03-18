Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.45. 12,235,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,340,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $84.55 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

