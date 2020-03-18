Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. JD.Com accounts for about 1.0% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,911,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after buying an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 3,358.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 1,219,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.Com alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

JD stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. 794,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,587,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.