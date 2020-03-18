Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after buying an additional 1,150,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,586,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $13.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.46. 5,343,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,204,090. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $216.60 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

