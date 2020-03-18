Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,036 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 197.2% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $7.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,643,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,048,203. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

