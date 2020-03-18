Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases New Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.05. The company had a trading volume of 313,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,994. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.55 and its 200-day moving average is $112.67. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.75 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

