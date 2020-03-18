Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 300,000 iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,299,000. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF makes up 1.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,848,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 239,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,552. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $27.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

