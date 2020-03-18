Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,782 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 0.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,166,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after acquiring an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 261,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,045,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded down $7.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.95. The stock had a trading volume of 141,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.22 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.