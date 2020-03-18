Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,035,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $946,080,000 after buying an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,779 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $515,000. Maplelane Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 765,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,434,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.91. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $147.98 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

