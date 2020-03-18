Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,164 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded down $19.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,098.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,294. The stock has a market cap of $768.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,397.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,324.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.