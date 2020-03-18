Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,233 Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

EDU stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 126,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,052. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.56.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

EDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nomura raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

