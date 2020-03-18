Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.0415

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Function X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $227,266.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00033767 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00107115 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,310.91 or 1.01041333 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00073085 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000166 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,194,761 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

