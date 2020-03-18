FunFair (FUN) Trading Down 50% Over Last Week

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One FunFair token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), C2CX, Binance and ABCC. In the last week, FunFair has traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $256,915.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.83 or 0.02193951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00192323 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035351 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair’s genesis date was June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN, ZB.COM, IDEX, Binance, Livecoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, ABCC, Radar Relay, C2CX, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

