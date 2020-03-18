Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Futura Medical (LON:FUM)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Futura Medical stock opened at GBX 8.25 ($0.11) on Wednesday. Futura Medical has a 52-week low of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.90 ($0.63). The firm has a market cap of $20.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.60.

About Futura Medical

Futura Medical plc develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual healthcare and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that incorporates an erectogenic gel to help men maintain a firmer erection during intercourse whilst wearing a condom.

