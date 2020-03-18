FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $2,619.86 and $24,570.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039576 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00371327 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017728 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002777 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

