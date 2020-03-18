FY2021 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will earn $12.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.60. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.85.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded down $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.60. 1,383,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $401,225.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,088.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

