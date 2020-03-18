FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Oppenheimer currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

VNDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,464. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $14.20. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.77 million.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 205,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,265,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after buying an additional 311,797 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,097,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,835,000 after acquiring an additional 307,226 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,242,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,453,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,666,000 after purchasing an additional 244,772 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

