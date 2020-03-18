FY2022 EPS Estimates for Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of AKZOY stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $19.79. 118,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,225. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.03. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.