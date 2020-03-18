FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AQST. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,270. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 56,226 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,095,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

