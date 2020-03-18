FY2023 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Corp Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $6.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.36. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 522.75% and a negative return on equity of 72.52%. The business had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4888.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.85.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $55.94. 41,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,233. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $102.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.69.

In other news, COO Kate Haviland sold 7,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $661,097.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $137,405.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,030 shares in the company, valued at $244,187.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,210,183. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 49.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,532,000 after purchasing an additional 98,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.