G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.38. 719,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,999. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $155,945.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

