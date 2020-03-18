GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 41.9% against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $330,610.22 and approximately $95,337.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000659 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00066457 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.86 or 0.03888536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018624 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012509 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

