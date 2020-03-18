Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Stock Position Boosted by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 230.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 3,791.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Gardner Denver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gardner Denver by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GDI remained flat at $$32.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 1.39.

GDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gardner Denver from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gardner Denver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

