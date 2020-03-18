Gary D. Burnison Purchases 1,000 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $25,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,812,411.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $48.81. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.22 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Sidoti decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 81,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,301,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 66,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,701,000 after buying an additional 284,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

