GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. lowered its stake in GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,444 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 101,032 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of GasLog worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GasLog by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after acquiring an additional 292,484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 38,923 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 39.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GasLog alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GLOG shares. TheStreet cut shares of GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DNB Markets cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

GasLog stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. GasLog Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GasLog Ltd will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.