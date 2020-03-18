GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Insider David A. Rasche Acquires 3,000 Shares

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) insider David A. Rasche bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.84) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,520.92).

GBG opened at GBX 535.68 ($7.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 63.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 675.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 654.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57. GB Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 465 ($6.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($10.60).

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBG shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded GB Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 701 ($9.22).

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

