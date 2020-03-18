GCN Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $68,803.24 and $79.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $24.43 and $32.15.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00648670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00018228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010153 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $13.77, $51.55, $10.39, $20.33, $7.50, $5.60, $33.94, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

