GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for GCP Applied Technologies in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GCP Applied Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.84 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

GCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE GCP opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. GCP Applied Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $30.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

