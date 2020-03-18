Gear4music (LON:G4M) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Gear4music (LON:G4M)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on shares of Gear4music in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:G4M opened at GBX 140 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Gear4music has a one year low of GBX 171 ($2.25) and a one year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 221.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Gear4music Company Profile

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

