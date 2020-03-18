Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $4.58 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $20.64 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00019104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, The Rock Trading and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.52 or 0.02252979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00195470 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00035981 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,516,305 tokens. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

